Michigan meteorologist's rant about spring weather goes viral

    A meteorologist in western Michigan is tired of taking the blame for the lousy weather so far this spring. And he let his colleagues know about it, WNEM reported.

    Garry Frank was doing his weather report Tuesday for WXMI in Grand Rapids when one of his colleagues commented about the poor conditions.

    “It could be worse … has been worse,” he said, prompting Frank to go on a rant.

    “You guys are dragging me down,” Frank said. “Every time I get done with the 7 Day (Forecast) you guys are like ‘Sigh! Gosh! Ugh!’ Every time. Doesn't matter what time I come on -- 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 -- and then you expect me to be chipper for five straight hours! It's miserable! I want you guys to say ‘Wow that's great news! It's gonna be 60 on Friday.’ Well, I mean, what do you want me to do? Lie to you? I'll put 70 every day next time."

    Frank finally finished and WXMI switched to its traffic report. Robb Westaby edged onto the stage and asked, “Is he done? That was terrifying.” 

    “The internet would put it this way: ‘That was terrifying,’” Westaby said.

     

