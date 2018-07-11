Michigan veterinarian's dog dies after being left in car overnight

A veterinarian's dog in Michigan died Friday after being left in a vehicle overnight.
Dr. Martin McLaughlin told WXYZ that it was "embarrassing" that he left Trigger, his 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, in his vehicle overnight, but didn't think being in the hot car for an extended time caused the dog's death.
McLaughlin told WXYZ that the dog had been having stomach issues the day before his death. McLaughlin chose not to have a necropsy performed on the dog to determine cause of death and told WXYZ that the dog has been buried.
A veterinary technician who worked at the McLaughlin Veterinary Hospital in Trenton quit upon hearing the news of Trigger's death, WXYZ reported. Trigger came to work with McLaughlin every day, the technician said.
After someone filed a complaint, the Huron Township Police Department launched an investigation.
