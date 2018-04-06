0 Migos entourage members arrested; police find 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine

BOONE, N.C. - Police in Boone, North Carolina, say they found nearly a pound of marijuana in a vehicle that members of the rap group Migos’ entourage were in.

Three men, none of them members of the rap group, were charged with drug possession Thursday night, according to a news release from the Boone Police Department.

The officers “detected an obvious odor of marijuana coming from the band’s vehicle” as it left the venue at Appalachian State University, where Migos had just performed, the news release said.

The Blast reported that only Quavo and Takeoff were performing and it was unclear where Offset was.

Police searched the vehicle at about 10:30 p.m.and said they found 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine and Xanax pills.

Those charged were Dominic Kevin Spigner, 26, of Smyrna, Georgia; Jharon Ahmad Murphy, 26, of Snellville, Georgia; and Daryl Irvon McPherson, 25, of Cleveland.

Police said Murphy is the only one who faces a felony charge. Spigner and McPherson were issued citations in lieu of arrests.

Police said Murphy and Springer are due in North Carolina district court May 29, and McPherson is set to appear on June 1.

Police officials said they are continuing to investigate “with additional charges possible pending results from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Laboratory.”

