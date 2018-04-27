Miniature horse gets police escort in Florida

A miniature horse running alongside highway traffic Tuesday got a big response from police, who gave the pony an escort home.
After officers were able to catch up and corral the tiny steed, an officer wrangled and walked it back to its pasture, luring it with carrots along the way.
“After a short foot pursuit and officers realizing they need to step their cardio game up, we successfully took the pony into custody,” a Clewiston spokesperson wrote with a video. “Needless to say our cuffs didn’t work. Pony was processed for Fleeing to Elude an officer.”
At the end of the video, other horses are seen galloping out to greet the missing member of their herd.
