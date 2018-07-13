  • Miniature horse rescued from rooftop after flooding in Japan

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    She may be small, but a 9-year-old mare got on her high horse last week and moved to a rooftop when flooding devastated western Japan.

    Leaf, who is used for animal therapy at the Life Town Mabi facility for the elderly went missing July 6 along with her colt, Earth, when flooding hit the Machibo district of 

    Kurashiki, news.com.au reported.

    Officials believed the horses had drowned, but on Monday the mare was found on a roof a few miles away by Peace Winds, a disaster relief charity, The Japan Times reported.

    The horse was caked in mud and lost her footing, falling more than 6 feet to the ground, The Japan Times reported.

    Leaf suffered only minor injuries to one leg, news.au.com reported.

