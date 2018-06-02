Minnesota fourth-grader plays heartwarming version of John Lennon's 'Imagine'

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. - A Minnesota fourth-grader’s haunting, heartwarming piano performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine” has gone viral with more than 4 million views, KARE reported.
Adam Kornowski, who attends Lakeside Elementary in Chicaso City, performed Lennon’s hit at the school talent show last week. His mother, Michelle Kornowski, uploaded a video of her son singing and playing the song, and it already has been shared nearly 120,000 times on social media.
"There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end. He got a standing ovation and the applause lasted forever!" Michelle Kornowski wrote on Facebook.
Adam has been playing the piano since he was 5, his father, Karl Kornowski, told KARE.
