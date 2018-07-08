  • Missing baby found dead near slough after 5-day search

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CARRINGTON, N.D. - A missing baby has been found dead near a North Dakota slough after a five-day search, authorities said Saturday.

    According to KSFY, Carrington police began searching for the 4-month-old baby and his mother, Justice Lange of Fargo, on Monday after family members requested a welfare check and reported a stolen vehicle. On Friday, a farmer reportedly found Lange near Woodworth and took her to her grandmother's house. Police said Lange told her grandmother that she had no memory of the past four days, the Pioneer Press reported.

    Lange, 25, was hospitalized for "unknown injuries" and is being held on multiple arrest warrants, according to the Pioneer Press.

    Authorities said they found the stolen vehicle, which Lange reportedly had been driving, on Friday, close to where the farmer found her. The next day, they found the baby dead near a slough in the same area, the Pioneer Press reported.

    Officials do not know the baby's cause of death but said an autopsy would reveal more information, the Pioneer Press reported.

