Missing brothers: Pittsburgh police searching for 2 boys who disappeared Friday

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are seeking assistance in finding two brothers.
Police said Amier Windsor, 12, and Robert Windsor Jr., 11, went missing about 5 p.m. Friday.
According to a news release, the two brothers are known to frequent the Brookline area.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
