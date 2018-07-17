  • Missing Florida mom's body found in Georgia, family says

    By: Brittney Donovan, ActionNewsJax.com

    CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the body of missing Florida woman Jennifer Perry was found, and the man found driving her car will face new charges.

    Search crews found a woman's body while searching for Perry in Charlton County on Friday night.

    The GBI confirmed Monday that the body belongs to Perry, a 38-year-old Bryceville mother.

    Perry was reported missing on Wednesday. A day later, Delbert Lamar Goodman was seen driving her truck in Baker County, Florida.

    Deputies arrested Goodman on drug charges. 

    GBI investigators said a warrant has been issued for Goodman for concealing the death of another person.

    Goodman is already in jail in Baker County.

    Perry's death is being investigated as a homicide, GBI investigators said.

    Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact GBI at 912-729-6198.

