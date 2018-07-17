0 Missing Florida mom's body found in Georgia, family says

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the body of missing Florida woman Jennifer Perry was found, and the man found driving her car will face new charges.

Search crews found a woman's body while searching for Perry in Charlton County on Friday night.

The family said Perry's truck was found in Macclenny Thursday night being driven by Delbert Goodman, but Perry was nowhere to be found. Goodman was charged with marijuana possession & driving with suspended/revoked license. pic.twitter.com/xBsc3FT2wB — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) July 13, 2018

The GBI confirmed Monday that the body belongs to Perry, a 38-year-old Bryceville mother.

Perry was reported missing on Wednesday. A day later, Delbert Lamar Goodman was seen driving her truck in Baker County, Florida.

Deputies arrested Goodman on drug charges.

GBI investigators said a warrant has been issued for Goodman for concealing the death of another person.

Goodman is already in jail in Baker County.

Perry's death is being investigated as a homicide, GBI investigators said.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact GBI at 912-729-6198.

This is the missing person flier Nassau deputies sent out Wednesday. The next day, a man was spotted driving Jennifer Lynn Perry’s truck in Baker County. He was arrested on drug charges @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xup9dV2RUL — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 14, 2018

The blue dot is where a search crew found the woman’s body. Nassau Sheriff tells me it appears it had been there for several days. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Kdt91lLwq9 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 14, 2018

Volunteer searchers find a body while looking for missing Nassau County mom Jennifer Perry. On CBS47 at 6: New video of the wooded area where the woman’s body was discovered and what investigators say is next in the missing person case @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/0b03sA6yFt — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 14, 2018

There was still crime scene tape up today where searchers found a woman’s body in Charlton County. This is down a dirt trail off Barker Blvd. It was about an 8-mile drive from the Bryceville substation where searchers gathered Friday @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/lRUbGjln0A — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 14, 2018

It appeared the woman’s body had been here for several days, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies couldn’t immediately identify it. The GBI says a medical examiner in Savannah will try to identify and determine cause of death @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hsPsJ3U87W — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 14, 2018

