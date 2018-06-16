0 Missing girl, 3, found in Missouri cornfield with dog at side

QULIN, Mo. - A 3-year-old girl was found safe in a southeast Missouri cornfield Friday after a 12-hour search, with her pet Yorkshire terrier at her side, KFVS reported.

Police found Remy Elliott near her home in Qulin in the rows of a cornfield, along with her dog, Fat Heath.

"I feel a lot better, especially since we know she is OK. She is back to her normal self now," the child’s mother, Timber Merritt, told KFVS.

After a fruitless night of searching, volunteers joined police and fanned out in a cornfield Friday morning. Just after 8 a.m., search dogs began barking -- and searchers heard a dog responding with a yapping noise, The Associated Press reported.

Merritt’s brother, Quinlin Merritt, drove from western Kentucky to help, and was the one who found Remy and her dog. The pair was lying down on some broken corn stalks, KFVS reported.

"They said that she was asleep when he picked her up,” Timber Merritt told the television station. “She was definitely exhausted, hot, really sweaty and it took a while to drink anything. She said she wasn’t scared because Fat Heath was there. If he wasn’t I think she would’ve been terrified.”

Remy had several mosquito bites but was unharmed, police said.

"I've never seen that many mosquito bites,” her mother said. “We are going to give her a bath and keep putting medicine on it."

This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018

