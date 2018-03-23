0 Missing Iowa family of 4 found dead in Mexico

TULUM, Mexico - A Creston, Iowa, family of four that was previously reported missing in Mexico has been found dead.

KCCI reported that 41-year-old Kevin Sharp, his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna were found dead on a tourist condo complex in Tulum, Mexico, a tourist area. The Associated Press reported that the developer of the complex declined to comment.

>> Read more trending news

“The Sharps have been located. They were found last night in their condo deceased,” a relative named Ashli Peterson wrote on Facebook, according to The Des Moines Register. “There was no foul play! At this time that is all the information we have.

“Please respect the family at this time as they go through the grieving process. Thank you for all the posts, shares, and kind words,” the post said.

Tulum is in the Quintana Roo state of Mexico on the Yucatan Peninsula. A March 16 travel advisory from the U.S. Department of State said there was a level 2 advisory in the state due to crime. There were no restrictions on U.S. government employees for travel in that state, which has other tourist areas, such as Cancun and Cozumel.

On Thursday, relatives filed a missing persons report through the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, KCCI reported. According to Peterson’s original post, the family had not been in contact with relatives after letting them know they made it to their condo safely.

Creston Police Chief Paul Ver Meer said the family had not boarded their flight from Cancun, Mexico, back to the U.S.

“It’s a very sad day for the Sharp family and the city of Creston as a whole,” Ver Meer said. “We’ll work through this together.”

Ver Meer said there was no sign of traumatic injury and autopsies are being conducted in Mexico. Results are pending.

"It’s a very sad day for the Sharp family and the city of Creston," police chief says after deaths of Iowa family in Mexico https://t.co/QzNwv5cNs0 — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) March 23, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.