Missing NH mother found dead; police searching for 21-year-old son

CANTERBURY, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a 21-year-old man after. they believe, his mother has been found dead.
Law enforcement officials had asked the public for help in locating a woman who had been missing since Thursday. Police said 51-year-old Frances Nash, of Chichester, New Hampshire was last heard from on May 17. Her car was also missing.
On Monday, officials announced that the body of an adult woman was found in Canterbury and they believe it is the body of Frances Nash. Her vehicle was also located earlier Monday morning in Canterbury.
Police are now asking for helping in finding her 21-year-old son, Phillip Nash. An arrest warrant has been issued for him in connection with the theft of her car.
Phillip Nash is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said Nash may be driving a stolen maroon 2000 Ford F-350 truck with New Hampshire plates that say GRANITE.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police at 603 271-3636.
