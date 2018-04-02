  • Missing teen found alive in Griffith Park sewer-line pipe

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - A 13-year-old boy is safe after firefighters in Los Angeles found him in a pipe.

    Jess Hernandez was with his family celebrating Easter at Griffith Park when he jumped on wooden planks in an abandoned maintenance building, one gave way and he fell into the park’s sewer system. He fell 25 feet into a 4-foot-wide pipe, the Los Angeles Times reported.

    KTTV said he was found in a maintenance hatch for the sewer system.

    More than 100 firefighters searched for Hernandez throughout the night after the accident was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, KTTV reported.

    Hernandez was taken to an area hospital for treatment and decontamination, KABC reported.

