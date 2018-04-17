Missing teenager found alive 2 years after disappearance

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in west central Georgia posted a video on its Facebook page Tuesday that showed a missing teenager declaring he’s “alive and well” two years after he disappeared.
Aubrey Jayce Carroll, who was 15 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen leaving his high school on May 24, 2016, in Griffin, Georgia.
His family pleaded for help in finding the teen for years. They even held a vigil on Jan. 11, 2017 on his 16th birthday.
The FBI investigated the case in 2016 and posted on its Facebook page that he may have been with friends in Jones County at the time.
In the video Carroll thanked everyone for their prayers and said he was just fine.
Authorities have not yet released all the details surrounding Carroll’s disappearance and how he was found alive.
