Mississippi woman, 51, found after being abducted from home, deputies say

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. - Authorities in Mississippi said have found a 51-year-old woman they believe was abducted from her home Sunday morning, WTVA reported. Now, they are searching for her ex-husband, who they believe took the woman away from her home.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his office received a call from an alarm company around 4 a.m. In a 911 call, Paula Spencer was heard yelling for help before her telephone cut off, police said.
When deputies arrived at Spencer’s home, nobody was there but her back door was kicked open, WTVA reported. Spencer’s white Volkswagen Jetta was missing but deputies found the truck of her ex-husband, Jerred Spencer, at the home, the television station reported.
Authorities are now searching for Jerred Spencer in Tishomingo County, WTVA reported.
