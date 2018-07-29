Missouri boy, 4, taken from grandparents' home, police say

WARSAW, Mo. - A 4-year-old Missouri boy was taken from his grandparents’ home early Sunday and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory, KCTV reported.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Grayson T. Darnell was taken from his grandparents’ home in Warsaw at 3 a.m. Sunday.
According to authorities, Grayson was taken by his non-custodial mother, Julie Darnell, 36, KCTV reported. Darnell allegedly entered the residence and took the boy from the grandparents, who have custody of him, The Kansas City Star reported.
According to the alert issued by the state police, Julie Darnell was driving a red 2006 Buick Lucerne with Missouri license plate MR7U6E.
Grayson is a white male, 3 feet, 1 inch tall and 60 pounds, KCTV reported. He has a surgical scar on his lip and was wearing a light green and black Star Wars hoodie and blue and green plaid shorts.
The alert lists Julie Darnell as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds.
