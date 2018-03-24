  • MLK's 9-year-old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, rallies crowd at March for Our Lives

    By: The Atlanta-Journal Constitution

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - Yolanda Renee King, the nine-year-old granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr III, took the stage in Washington Saturday to deliver a message at the March for Our Lives rally.

    "My grandfather had a dream that his four little children would not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," she told the crowd. "I have a dream that enough is enough."

    She then led in chanting: "Spread the word. Have you heard. All across the nation. We are going to be. A great generation"

    King III, in a CNN interview with his daughter, talked about the power of this movement and others in recent years, such as Black Lives Matter.

    “All of these movements are leading to change in this great country,” he said, noting that soon these youth will be of voting age.

    “The best is yet to come,” he said. 

