  • Mom charged after 1- and 4-year-old sons test positive for amphetamines, officials say

    By: Greg Suskin, WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    YORK COUNTY, S.C. - The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina has charged a Clover mother after two children tested positive for amphetamines, deputies said.

    Authorities charged 22-year-old Jessica Messer, who was on probation for child neglect, with child neglect. 

    Officials said the Department of Social Services told deputies that a 4-year-old and 1-year-old in Messer's care had tested positive for narcotics.

    The 4-year-old tested positive for amphetamines, while the 1-year-old tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine, deputies said.

    Messer is identified as their mother, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

    A week before the children tested positive, Messer was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to child neglect, burglary and conspiracy, court records said, according to WSOC-TV's partner at The Herald.

    A three-year prison sentence was suspended in that case.

