0 Mom charged after son, 5, shoots 3-year-old brother in face with stolen gun, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Tennessee woman remains in jail one week after police say her 5-year-old son shot his 3-year-old brother in the face with a stolen gun at a Smyrna, Georgia, hotel.

Tashia Lenette Woods faces charges of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving in the shooting at a Comfort Inn & Suites on May 28, according arrest warrants.

According to Cobb County police, Woods left a loaded black semi-automatic Taurus .380 in an unsecured bag on the floor. The 5-year-old found the gun and shot the boy in the face, according to the warrant. An 11-year-old was also inside the room but was not injured, police said.

Police said Woods and her boyfriend drove the boy to the hospital but didn’t call 911, WSB-TV reported. Staff at the Corporate Plaza hotel called authorities, who eventually found the trio at the hospital.

>> Read more trending news

Tashia Lenette Woods faces charges of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving in the shooting in Cobb County, Georgia.

The 3-year-old’s condition was not released Monday, but he survived the shooting, WSB-TV reported. The children are in the care of the Division of Family and Children Services.

Woods, a convicted felon, was not supposed to be in possession of the weapon, which was reported stolen in December from gun store Double Tap Tactical in Clarksville, Tennessee, according to the arrest warrants. In June 2010, Woods was convicted of selling cocaine in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. The warrant does not indicate how Woods got the gun.

The general manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites told WSB-TV that guns are not permitted on the property.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.