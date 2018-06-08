0 Mom says Frontier Airlines stranded son in Chicago airport

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - An 11-year-old flying by himself for the first time found himself stranded in the Chicago O’Hare Airport after his flight was diverted due to a maintenance issue.

A Frontier Airlines official confirmed that the boy was on Flight 501 from Grand Rapids, Michigan heading to Denver International Airport when the plane diverted to Chicago.

Trevor Seiger told KDVR the whole experience was “rough.”

“I was pretty scared,” Seiger said.

Rebecca Oxford, Seiger’s mother, told KDVR that she didn’t know the plane had been diverted until it landed in Chicago, but that she received several text messages from her son pleading, “help me please.”

When she learned her son’s flight was delayed until the next morning, Oxford saidsaid she got on the next flight to Chicago, which she thought would be reimbursed.

When the two returned to Denver, Oxford said the airline disputed payment for her ticket.

Frontier Airlines spokesman Jonathan Freed said that Seiger’s mom was “promptly” notified after the flight deplaned.

Freed said the airline gave the family a $200 flight voucher, along with the other passengers on the flight. He also said that the airline was reimbursing Oxford for the price of her flight ticket.

