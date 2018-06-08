Monkey in diaper found clinging to Florida man in stolen car, police say

HOLIDAY, Fla. - A Florida man had to be separated from his Capuchin monkey after he was arrested for reportedly driving a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday.
The monkey, named Monk, is seen clinging to the shirt of Cody Blake Hesson, who was arrested for auto theft. Sheriffs officials say Monk was wearing a diaper.
Hesson did not have a permit for the animal and could face additional charges, officials said.
The sheriff’s office posted Hesson’s arrest video on YouTube.
In the video, Hesson and Monk share a goodbye hug before the animal was confiscated.
Wildlife officials took possession of the monkey and took it to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary for evaluation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}