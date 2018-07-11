Monsoon storms, haboobs cause train derailment, wreck havoc across Arizona

PHOENIX - Parts of Arizona have been engulfed by monsoon weather this week, sending an apocalyptic-looking wall of dust across Phoenix.
The dust storm, called a haboob, limited visibility to near zero on Phoenix highways during the Monday commute, KSAZ reported.
The National Weather Service warned drivers it was “life-threatening” to travel, as dusts reached 50 to 70 mile an hour winds and temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Mother Ship! I kept expecting Will Smith to show up piloting an alien ship. This was just east of Yuma last night at sunset. #azmx #haboob #dusstorm #monsoon pic.twitter.com/TRF84rLcb7— Greg McCown (@Gregtucson) July 11, 2018
Ran up on the roof just in time to take a photo of leading edge of dust storm heading west from east Scottsdale. #haboob @MattPaceWeather #Monsoon2018 pic.twitter.com/Ps15e2CmeX— shannpann (@ShannpannMyers) July 9, 2018
One last look from Tacna last night and then we'll move on to some lightning! #azwx #StormHour pic.twitter.com/VQLo1Dr1Lg— John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) July 10, 2018
On Tuesday, a Union Pacific train derailed on the east side of Interstate 10, just north of Marana, Arizona.
Authorities say the derailment was caused by heavy rain from a monsoon storm in southern Arizona. Northwest Fire District officials said about 20 cars went off the rails, the Arizona Republic reports.
Union Pacific train derailed in Marana, Ariz., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Northwest Fire District officials say about 20 cars went off the rails as a strong storm was going through the Marana area near Interstate 10. (Kelly Presnell/AP)
No injuries have been reported.
Today's satellite shows plenty of clouds and moisture across the region with a chance of heavy rain and flash flooding today. Look for a high today of 98 in #Phoenix. Expect below normal highs in Phoenix for the next 7 days. #TurnAroundDontDrown #AZWX pic.twitter.com/yzzDlH8OMH— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 11, 2018
