0 Mormon Church ends 105-year partnership with Boy Scouts

After changes to the program over the past few years, the Mormon Church has decided to drop its affiliation with the Boy Scouts of America, bringing an end to the 105-year-old relationship.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the announcement Tuesday, saying the church “increasingly felt the need to create and implement a uniform youth leadership and development program that serves its members globally,” The Washington Post reported.

There are currently 330,000 Mormon youths in the Boy Scouts, CNN reported.

The statement from the church went on to say, “We have jointly determined that, effective on December 31, 2019, the church will conclude its relationship as a chartered organization with all Scouting programs around the world,” CNN reported.

The church said the decision was made because the religion has expanded outside the United States and will explore programs for its young, international members, CNN reported.

The announcement came months after the Boy Scouts said the organization would admit girls into the programs starting with the Cub Scouts this year, and expanding to Boy Scout troops next year. It also announced last week that Boy Scout troops will be called Scouts BSA, CBS News reported. The name of the entire organization will remain Boy Scouts of America. Cub Scouts will also remain unchanged.

The church did not say what exactly caused the split, which affects 20 percent of the Boy Scouts’ 2.3 million members in the United States, The Washington Post reported.

BSA has allowed not only girls to join its ranks, it has also started including openly gay troop leaders, lifting the ban in 2015, and has allowed transgendered Scouts last year, the Post reported.

