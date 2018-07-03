Mosquitoes in Ohio test positive for West Nile virus

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Mosquitoes trapped in Ohio are the first in the nation to test positive for the West Nile virus this summer, reports say.
Test results released last week from the Ohio Department of Health showed mosquitoes found in Harrison Township in Licking County, which is east of Columbus, had the virus.
West Nile virus is typically spread by mosquitoes. Symptoms can include fever, headache, stiffness, rash, or nausea and vomiting. The Ohio Health Department has already scheduled mosquito spraying as part of the department's mosquito control program.
About 80 percent of those who are infected with West Nile do not show any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
