Mother, 19, tries to run over child's father, kills their 7-month-old daughter instead, police say

ONTARIO, Calif. - A 19-year-old mother tried running over her child’s father Monday but struck and killed their infant daughter instead, police said.
The 7-month-old was in her father’s arms when Sarah Marie Gomez tried to hit him at a family gathering, according to the Press-Enterprise.
“It appears alcohol was involved,” Sgt. Jeff Higbee, of the Ontario Police Department, told the Press-Enterprise.
Detectives are investigating what led up to Sarah Gomez (19) of Ontario, running over her 21-year-old boyfriend and 7-month-old daughter. The baby died from her injuries. Gomez has been arrested for murder and attempted murder.— Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) May 29, 2018
The girl was taken to a hospital where she died. The 21-year-old father suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover, according to KNBC.
Gomez was arrested and charged with suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to the Press-Enterprise.
