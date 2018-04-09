0 Mother arrested after toddler eats THC-laced macaroni and cheese

TEMPE, Ariz. - A mother was arrested Thursday after allegedly giving her toddler THC-laced macaroni and cheese, according to KNXV.

KTVK reported that the Arizona Department of Child Safety was notified by someone in Alaina Marie Limpert’s home about the incident.

According to a police report, Limpert, 25, allegedly gave her 21-month-old daughter macaroni and cheese that was made with THC-laced butter. The girl ate the food with her father.

“During that time neither parent took the child to emergency care,” the police report said. “It was witnessed inside of the residence that (the parents) laughed about the side effects the child experienced during that time and then proceeded to place her into their backyard pool to use the cold water to ‘shock’ her.

“It was not until two days later that Department of Child Safety was notified and arrived to take custody of all three children in the residence.”

The police report said the child tested positive for THC by hospital staff. Limpert admitted making the macaroni and cheese with THC butter for her husband, but said she did not know her daughter ingested it.

Police also found two marijuana grow tents in the garage, three tubs of THC butter in the fridge, as well as hash oil, bongs and pipes, mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia.

Limpert was arrested on one count of child abuse. She was released and is due in court April 19.

