Mother overdoses with 2-year-old daughter in car, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A Middletown, Ohio, mother is charged with child endangering and disorderly conduct after police said she allegedly overdosed in her car while her 2-year-old daughter was in a car seat in the back seat.
Hillary Fuller-Solarzano, 26, was charged after Middletown police found her passed out Saturday night in a car, according to a police report.
The report said Fuller-Solarzano was sitting in the front passenger seat and the keys were in the ignition. Butler County Children Services was called and Fuller-Solarzano’s daughter was placed with her father, who lives in Hamilton, Ohio, about 13 miles away from Middletown.
When interviewed by police at Atrium Medical Center, Fuller-Solarzano admitted to police that she used heroin, according to the police report. Neighbors told police Fuller-Solarzano had been unresponsive in the car for about an hour. Police told Fuller-Solarzano that because she was unable to care for her daughter, she was charged with child endangering.
According to court records, Fuller-Solarzano is scheduled to appear Aug. 8 in Middletown Municipal Court.
