Mother says she set up son for DUI arrest

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother said that she had set up her son to be arrested for driving under the influence.
Christy Gower told police that she put her son, John Houtz, behind the wheel of a car then called state police, WNEP reported.
She told troopers that the 20-year-old was high on synthetic marijuana and was passed out.
They arrested Houtz, charging him with DUI in February.
But during a preliminary hearing, Gower said that she put Houtz in the car and started it before she called police, WNEP reported.
Gower is now facing charges including reckless endangerment and false reports, WNEP reported.
