  • MUST SEE: Good Samaritans pull driver from burning car

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police dashboard camera captured the heroics of strangers in Westtown Township, Pennsylvania. 

    A driver hit several cars in the parking lot of Saints Simon and Jude School with their vehicle before flipping over, WPVI reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Good Samaritans jumped into action to help police right the SUV and pull the driver from the burning car.

    KYW reported that the driver had been trapped under the vehicle.

    School staff members used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control as the others rescued the driver.

    The video was released by the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department, KYW reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MUST SEE: Good Samaritans pull driver from burning car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen extends successful Broadway run…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Soaps and paint pollute air as much as car emissions, study shows

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing Iowa family of 4 found dead in Mexico

  • Headline Goes Here

    Martin Luther King Jr.: How the world heard the news of his assassination