0 MUST WATCH: Lexus smashes into truck at high speed, crash captured on camera

TORONTO -

A disabled pickup truck was sitting alongside a highway in Toronto waiting for a tow truck. What happened as the tow truck driver was getting ready to help the stranded motorist is something you have to see to believe.

Amazingly no one was killed when a Lexus smashed into the truck that was to be towed Saturday. The force of the impact was so strong, a man and a woman who were sitting inside the truck were ejected. The man who was standing next to the truck before the crash was thrown and hit the guardrail. All three people from the truck were taken to an area hospital and were in stable condition after the crash, CTV reported.

>> Read more trending news

“The white Lexus, westbound at highway speed, literally just drove right into them,” Adil Kanan, the tow truck driver whose dashcam recorded the crash, said to CBC. “After seeing this firsthand, I am strongly of the opinion that this driver was not paying attention, 100 percent.”

“This is another strong example of why drivers need to be more aware of emergency vehicles on the highway,” Kanan told CBC.

“This could have easily been prevented,” Kanan added. “Had this driver been paying attention, even if he was not able to move over, he could have at least slowed down well in advance. There was a lot of ample time. I observed this ahead of time, which is why I braced myself for the impact.”

A tow truck driver's dashcam caught a crash on video after he said a driver of a car didn't slow down when they came upon a disabled vehicle. Screengrab: Metro One Auto Service

© 2018 Cox Media Group.