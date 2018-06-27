Nacho fries coming back to Taco Bell July 12

IRVINE, Calif. - Nacho Fries are coming back to Taco Bell for a limited time this summer.
Taco Bell announced that the popularity of the menu item in January led to its return to the fast-food chain. In March, Taco Bell’s parent company, Yum Brands, said there were more than 53 million orders of nacho fries. The high numbers led the chain to extend the promotion into April.
The fries will be available for a limited time July 12 for $1.29. Customers can order them Supreme for $2.49, BellGrande for $3.49 or in a $5 box with a Doritos Locos Taco, five-layer burrito and medium drink. The price and availability of the fries varies by location.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}