  • Naked man runs around airport, threatens bomb at Daytona Beach airport, police say

    By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com

    Updated:
    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -

    A man was taken into custody Friday after he made a reference to a bomb threat at the Daytona Beach International Airport, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood said deputies responded to a call about a naked man running around the airport.

    The man identified as John T. Greenwood, 25, he was on the baggage carousel shouting, “We’ve got to get out of here!”, authorities said.

    “There was a naked man apparently running around," passenger Rueben Bailey told WFTV.

    The bomb unit cleared the terminal.

    "We are on the road a lot and never experience this before,” said another airline passenger.

    Greenwood had been Baker-Acted twice in the past, Chitwood said. He was taken to Halifax Hospital.

    A bomb was not found, and the airport was cleared, Chitwood said. 

    Watch the Volusia County Sheriff's Office news conference below:

