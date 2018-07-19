New Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix gets title, release date

You’ve had Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto, but now Joaquin Phoenix is throwing his card on the pile and will portray the “Clown Prince of Crime”- The Joker.
Warner Bros confirmed the standalone project and has announced the film’s title and release date.
“Joker” is now scheduled to hit the big screen on Oct. 4, 2019, Variety reported.
The crime boss’ origin story has a budget of $55 million and is expected to not have the traditional of huge action sequences. Instead it will show how the Joker became Batman’s nemesis, NME reported.
Warner Bros. said it will be an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”
The idea of a low-budget superhero movie came from Phoenix himself, NME reported.
“Joker” will be directed by Todd Phillips.
