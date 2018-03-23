Newborn twins found dead in suitcase, woman charged

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - An arrest has been made in the disturbing case in Arkansas where newborn twins were found dead in a suitcase.
Keysheonna Reed, 24 of Wynne, has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse.
ARREST IN DISCARDED TWINS CASE:— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) March 22, 2018
Cross Co Sheriff just announced an arrest in the case where two babies were found dead in a suitcase in Wynne, AR.
Detectives ID'd the owners of the bags.
It led to the arrest of Keysheonna Reed, 24.
She is charged with Abuse of a Corpse. pic.twitter.com/Gew4j7pZjA
The babies were found inside a purple suitcase in a ditch near Crossroad 602 in Cross County on February 16. The newborns, one boy and one girl, were between 32 and 34 weeks along.
Ten days ago, the Cross County Sheriff's Office released photos of items found at or near the scene. They were a purple Hi-Pak suitcase, in which the babies were found, red Polo pants with an elastic waistband, and an orange duffel bag with "Tigers #3" embroidered in it.
Investigators were able to determine who owned the bags, and that led them to Reed.
A report from the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined the babies “were born deceased in the womb,” and there were no illegal substances in the babies’ systems.
No bond has been set for Reed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}