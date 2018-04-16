  • NFL player returns to hometown to take family friend to prom

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MOULTON, Ala. - Don Jones II took a break from the NFL to fulfill a promise to the daughter of a family friend. 

    The San Francisco 49ers defensive back took Lindsey Preston to her prom, WBRC reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Lindsey’s mom is friends with Jones and his family and has stayed in touch over the years. Last year she had a big favor of Jones -- if he would take Lyndsey to the dance. He said yes, and recently returned to Moulton, Alabama to fulfill the promise.

    “Anything I can do to make some kids smile, I would be more than willing to do,” Jones told WBRC. “i think the most fun was all of the guys. I showed the guys about five or six new dance moves.”

     

    “All of the guys followed me around all night and I was just glad I could dance and put smiles on the kids’ faces,” Jones told WBRC.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    NFL player returns to hometown to take family friend to prom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Live updates: James Comey says Trump is ‘unfit' to be president

  • Headline Goes Here

    7 inmates killed, 17 injured in incident at South Carolina prison

  • Headline Goes Here

    John Cena, Nikki Bella call off engagement

  • Headline Goes Here

    911 dispatcher placed on leave after Kyle Plush's van death to returns to work