0 NFL, players union agree to halt new anthem policy for now, seek resolution

The NFL and National Football League Players Association have agreed to halt enforcement of rules regarding the new national anthem policy, after the Associated Press reported that Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the anthem could be suspended for up to four games.

>> Read more trending news

“The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing,” the statement read.

The Dolphins said in a statement: “The NFL required each team to submit their rules regarding the anthem before their players reported to training camp. We will address this issue once the season starts. All options are still open.”

The NFL rule that was passed in May forbid players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sidelines during the national anthem, but allowed them to stay in the locker room if they wish. The new league rules were challenged this month in a grievance by the players union.

The NFLPA said earlier this month that the NFL policy, which the league imposed without consultation with the players union, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.