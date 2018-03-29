  • NFL star Richard Sherman marries longtime girlfriend

    SEATTLE - Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Moss

    Former teammate Ricardo Lockette shared a video of the couple dancing at their wedding celebration, writing, “Congratulations To the Sherman’s!!!! [sic] #familia”

    Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers this month

