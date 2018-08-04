Nike decides not to renew deal with Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston

Nike has decided not to renew its endorsement deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, a company official told ESPN on Friday.
Winston’s contract with the apparel company expired before the NFL announced the quarterback’s suspension for the first three games of the 2018 season. The NFL handed down the suspension -- for violating the league’s personal conduct policy -- after Winston was accused of groping a female Uber driver in 2016, ESPN reported.
After originally denying that the incident took place, Winston apologized after the suspension was announced in late June, ESPN reported.
Winston won the Heisman Trophy in 2013 while leading Florida State University to a national title. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft.
Calls to Winston's marketing agent, Russ Spielman, were not returned Friday, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
