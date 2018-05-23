0 No leads in fatal drive-by shooting of grandmother; police asking for public's help

DAYTON, Ohio - Ohio authorities have no suspects and few solid leads in their investigation into who shot and killed a 62-year-old grandmother during a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Dayton.

>> Read more trending news

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in what they called a “heinous” and “sad” crime.

Dayton police Lt. Gregg Gaby on Tuesday wouldn’t answer specific questions about how many shots were fired and what caliber of bullet killed Sherrell Wheatley as she was walking home after feeding a neighbor’s dogs.

Sherrell Wheatley was killed in a drive-by shooting while delivering food to the neighborhood dogs. She was the ultimately caregiver. Her story coming up on @ABC22FOX45. pic.twitter.com/DdSa9zlRwb — Erik Elken (@ErikFOX45Now) May 21, 2018

“We really have nothing other than at this point the suspect vehicle is possibly a silver-colored (Ford) Taurus or possible (Chevrolet) Impala-type vehicle. We’re not sure of the exact make and model of the vehicle,” said Gaby, commander of the violent crimes bureau.

“What we are asking is anyone in the neighborhood that saw any of this or has any information on this, please contact the Dayton Police Department.”

“At this point, we do not think that they intentionally targeted her, but we don’t know that,” said Gaby, who added that nothing in the investigation has revealed why Wheatley was targeted.

.@DaytonPolice update on Sherrell Wheatley homicide: no suspects, multiple people in a silver sedan, police asking for more people to come forward with any information. @ABC22FOX45 pic.twitter.com/Jek2YyuQMl — Erik Elken (@ErikFOX45Now) May 22, 2018

Gaby said witnesses heard gunshots and saw the vehicle, but nothing has tied the suspect vehicle to other crimes. Gaby also said a September 2017 shooting at the same residence does not yet tie in.

>> Related: Innocent bystander grandmother killed: ‘Hit by a bullet that has no eyes’

“This is the type of crime that hopefully the community will be incensed by and come forward and help out with and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got information on it,’” he said

© 2018 Cox Media Group.