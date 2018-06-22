North Korea, South Korea discuss reuniting divided families

Officials from North Korea and South Korea met Friday for talks to arrange reunions for families separated by the Korean War, Reuters reported.
The meeting, held in Mount Kumgang, North Korea, comes after the two sides agreed in April that a reunion could mark a common national holiday in August.
The temporary reunions will be held at North Korea's Diamond Mountain resort from Aug. 20-26, Seoul's Unification Ministry said. The countries each will send 100 people to the reunions, The Independent reported.
The negotiations are part of the effort promised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve relations between the two nations, Reuters reported.
