0 North Korea summit coin: If you like the meeting, you'll love the memento

If you like the summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jung-Un, you are going to love the coin commemorating it. At least the staff at the White House gift shop hopes so.

In May the gift shop began taking pre-orders for the coin that commemorates the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim. The coin was still available even after the summit was called off before it was back on again and set for Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

The coin depicts Trump and Kim facing each other with the flags of the United States and North Korea in the background.

According to officials at the Gift Shop, the coin is the first of three to commemorate the summit at which Trump will spend one day.

From the gift shop’s website:

“President Donald J. Trump and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un on Front of Coin in Now Famous 3-D Facing Silouhettes [sic] by the Original Designer with Iconic Colors You Have Seen Plus Significant Diplomatic Elements to Make This #1 Coin in Series Perfect and Significant as a Representation of the the [sic] Momentous Korea Peace Talks.”

>> PHOTOS: Trump arrives in Singapore

The coin was first offered for $24.94. The price was dropped to $19.95 after the summit was canceled, then went up to $49 when the meeting was back on. It is being offered as a “deal of the day” for $39. Some coins have been offered on eBay for $69 to $100.

The coins will be shipped Aug. 1, 2018.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.