North West turns 5: Kris Jenner shares cute photos of Kim Kardashian's daughter

Kim Kardashian-West’s daughter North turns 5 years old today.
The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star, 37, posted a photo of North’s birthday party on her Instagram.
North sported a unicorn crown and princess dress along with her cousin.
My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!
Kris Jenner, North’s proud grandma, shared photos of the little girl and wished her a happy birthday today on Twitter:
Happy birthday to our sweet angel North!! I can’t believe you are 5 today! I love you so much, you are the greatest blessing, and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind, smart and funny little lady! ❤️ Love, Lovey 🎂 pic.twitter.com/GMdCAnp69v— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 15, 2018
North’s birthday celebrations kicked off early in New York City on Thursday, where Kim and North were spotted at the CoolMess ice cream shop.
“We are making our own ice cream today, we’re making chocolate and vanilla,” Kardashian-West said in her Instagram story, People Magazine reports.
Friends of the family are also posting photos and videos wishing North a happy fifth birthday.
Kim's mini ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NIWakN8I8M— Christina Curatolo ❥ (@MUNCHKiN_XO) June 15, 2018
Happy 5th Birthday North West! 💜🎉 pic.twitter.com/4Fu2i9i1a4— Christina Curatolo ❥ (@MUNCHKiN_XO) June 15, 2018
