Norwegian Cruise employee who went overboard found alive 21 miles north of Cuba

A crew member of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship who went overboard near Cuba on Saturday was found a day later in a successful search that was “nothing short of miraculous” by a Carnival Cruise Line ship, The Miami Herald reported.
“The Carnival Glory had found someone in the water waving their arms and they rescued him and he was the missing Norwegian crew member and that was roughly about 21 miles north of Cuba,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Jonathan Lally told WFOR.
The Norwegian Getaway cruise ship was 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio at 3:20 p.m. Saturday when the ship contacted the Coast Guard to report that a 33-year-old crew member from the Philippines went overboard, the Herald reported. An HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane flying out of Miami began searching 10 minutes later, the Coast Guard said.
The missing crew member was sighted alive in the water around 1 p.m. Sunday by a steward of the Carnival Glory, the Herald reported. He is in stable condition.
“This is nothing short of miraculous,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, told the newspaper. “Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}