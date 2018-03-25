0 NRA: March fueled by 'gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites'

The National Rifle Association, commenting about Saturday’s March for Our Lives worldwide rally, said the event was not spontaneous and was orchestrated by “gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites,” CNN reported.’

The NRA posted a membership-drive video on its Facebook page Saturday morning, along with a message.

"Stand and Fight for our Kids' Safety by Joining NRA," it said. "Today's protests aren't spontaneous. Gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites are manipulating and exploiting children as part of their plan to DESTROY the Second Amendment and strip us of our right to defend ourselves and our loved ones."

That followed a video NRA TV posted on its YouTube channel Thursday, which criticized “a march for their lies,” and noted that if the friends of the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, had not died, “no one would know your names.”

"To all the kids from Parkland getting ready to use your First Amendment to attack everyone else's Second Amendment at your march on Saturday, I wish a hero like Blaine (Gaskill) had been at Marjory Douglas High School last month," Colion Noir said. "Because your classmates would still be alive and no one would know your names. And because the media would have completely and utterly ignored your story the way they ignored his."

Blaine Gaskill is the school resource officer who helped quickly end a school shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday. The story received heavy coverage by the media, CNN reported.

People raise their fists as organizer Denise Hooks speaks during the March for Our Lives rally at Las Vegas City Hall on Saturday. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

