NRA: Yeti won't do business with us

AUSTIN, Texas - Add Austin-based Yeti to the list of companies severing ties with the National Rifle Association.
According to published reports, the NRA sent an email to its members over the weekend claiming that the maker of coolers and thermal mugs had “suddenly, without prior notice” indicated it no longer wished to do business with the NRA Foundation.
“That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike,” the email read, in part. “In fact, Yeti should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities. These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy outdoor recreational and educational programs.”
Yeti has not yet released a statement regarding its decision, but NRA backers have taken to the Yeti Facebook page to voice their displeasure.
“As a lifetime NRA member the Yeti products I have will be trashed and I can assure you I will no longer support via purchasing/owning any Yeti products,” one poster wrote. “You have turned your back a large percentage of those who supported your brand and helped build it.”
In the wake of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead, a number of businesses have ended their relationships with the NRA, including Delta Air Lines and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}