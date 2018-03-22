  • NYPD snowball fight with kids turns into cops' good deed to keep children warm

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The New York Police Department showed that not only do officers have the skills to enjoy a snow day during the latest nor’easter but they also have big hearts for the children of their beat.

    >> Read more trending news 

    It all started with the kids challenging the officers to a snowball fight. 

    When it was all said and done, the cops noticed that the kids didn’t have gloves to keep their hands warm in the snow, WABC reported. Instead they were using plastic gloves to protect their hands.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    The officers were not going to let that continue so they went to a nearby store and bought new gloves for those who didn’t have them, WABC reported.

    The officers’ good deed was posted to Twitter and has gone viral with more than 18,000 views in less than 24 hours.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    NYPD snowball fight with kids turns into cops' good deed to keep children warm

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee man cleared of conviction after 31 years in prison awarded $1 million

  • Headline Goes Here

    Airline crew member caught with 9 pounds of cocaine taped to legs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Protesters delay start of NBA game over fatal shooting by Sacramento police

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida girl says she should be allowed to play on boys' flag football team