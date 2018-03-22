NYPD snowball fight with kids turns into cops' good deed to keep children warm

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The New York Police Department showed that not only do officers have the skills to enjoy a snow day during the latest nor’easter but they also have big hearts for the children of their beat.
It all started with the kids challenging the officers to a snowball fight.
When it was all said and done, the cops noticed that the kids didn’t have gloves to keep their hands warm in the snow, WABC reported. Instead they were using plastic gloves to protect their hands.
The officers were not going to let that continue so they went to a nearby store and bought new gloves for those who didn’t have them, WABC reported.
The officers’ good deed was posted to Twitter and has gone viral with more than 18,000 views in less than 24 hours.
Breaking News: Three NYPD Officers assaulted during #noreaster nyc! You won’t believe what the Officers do at the end. #snowday2018 #givingback pic.twitter.com/QthrcbAX8Q— NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 21, 2018
