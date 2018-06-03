  • Off-duty firefighter helps driver after car rolls over 7 times

    By: Boston25News.com

    DUXBURY, Mass. - An off-duty firefighter jumped into action Sunday morning when he came upon a serious accident in Massachusetts.

    The Duxbury Fire Department said a pickup truck rolled over approximately seven times Sunday morning just north of exit 11 on Massachusetts Route 3. One person was ejected and suffered injuries that appeared to be life-threatening during the crash.

    Photos from the accident showed debris strewn across the road and the pickup truck left badly twisted by the crash.

    An unidentified firefighter with the Norwell Fire Department was the first person to respond Sunday morning, Duxbury fire officials said.

    "He rendered care until (Duxbury Fire Department) Firefighter paramedics arrived,” Capt. Rob Reardon, public information officer for the Duxbury Fire Department, wrote Sunday morning in a tweet thanking the firefighter.

    The unidentified person injured in Sunday’s crash was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

