Off-duty Florida officer ‘saw red,' kicks pregnant woman, inducing labor, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - An off-duty North Miami Beach police officer said she “saw red” and kicked an eight-month-pregnant woman in the stomach, inducing labor, investigators said.
Ambar Pacheco, 26, was with her 21-year-old sister on a busy street corner on South Beach when a fight started between them and Evoni Murray and Joseph Predelus, according to the Miami Herald.
The reason the fight started is unclear; however, Pacheco told Miami Beach police that her sister was kicked in the face by Predelus, 40, the Herald reported.
“I saw red and beat the **** out of (Murray),” Pacheco told Miami Beach police, according to the Miami New Times.
Miami Beach police wrote that Pacheco “doesn’t know who, but she kicked somebody,” according to WPLG.
Murray, 27, was taken to a hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy baby, according to WPLG.
Pacheco was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, according to the New Times. She is on paid leave pending an internal affairs investigation.
