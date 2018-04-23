  • Officer retires from police force, makes emotional final call

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    JACKSON, Mich. -

    Twenty-five years on the job is a lifetime for some, and to leave that life would be emotional to almost anyone. 

    Dave Renteria knows something about that. After a quarter-century of patrolling the streets of Jackson, Michigan, Renteria retired this weekend, WILX reported.

    >> Read more trending news  

    His final call at the end of shift was recorded Sunday, and the raw emotion is making it go viral. 

    Renteria thanked his coworkers and the people of his city for his career, all the while trying to choke back the tears, WILX reported.

    The video was posted by his son who also paid tribute to his father.

    Renteria also responded to the well-wishes that have accompanied the video.

    Courtesy: Austin Renteria

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer retires from police force, makes emotional final call

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcome second child

  • Headline Goes Here

    Waffle House shooting: Man accused of killing 4 in Tennessee arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use parrot to deliver 4th-round pick in NFL draft