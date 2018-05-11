  • Oh Deer: Concerned driver tries to help injured deer by putting it in his car

    By: Steven Yablonski, Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    BRAINTREE, Mass. - It could have ended up like a scene from the comedy classic Tommy Boy.

    Braintree police posted an unusual video of a driver who tried to help an injured deer – by putting it in the back of a Subaru.

    “You don’t see a deer in a Subaru every day,” the officer could be heard saying in a video the department posted on Twitter.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Braintree police said an Animal Control Officer was flagged down by a driver who had the deer in his car.

    The deer had been hit by a vehicle, and the concerned driver was trying to take it to the animal wildlife center in Weymouth.

    The Environmental Police were called, but the deer checked out and ran off into the woods before held could arrive.

    “Animal control appreciated the intentions of the motorist wanting to save the deer, but cautions the hazards of transporting wild animals in vehicles,” police said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oh Deer: Concerned driver tries to help injured deer by putting it in his car

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 detained after shooting reported at high school in Palmdale, California

  • Headline Goes Here

    Naked man runs around airport, threatens bomb at Daytona Beach airport,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Salmonella outbreak traced to eggs sickens dozens across several states

  • Headline Goes Here

    Must watch: Out-of-control truck drives on Jersey barrier, breaking light posts